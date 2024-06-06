Mudita Advisors LLP Lowers Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Mudita Advisors LLP cut its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management accounts for approximately 12.9% of Mudita Advisors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mudita Advisors LLP’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $18,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 151.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of APO traded down $3.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.96. 2,985,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,311,404. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.93 and a 1-year high of $119.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.35 and a 200-day moving average of $104.93. The stock has a market cap of $64.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.21). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.33 million. Analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.463 dividend. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on APO

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other news, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $49,819,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,716,774,418.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $49,819,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,716,774,418.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $3,338,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.