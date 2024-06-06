Myriad Genetics’ (MYGN) Underperform Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $25.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Myriad Genetics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. SVB Leerink upgraded Myriad Genetics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Myriad Genetics from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.88.

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN opened at $22.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Myriad Genetics has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $25.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.97.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $202.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.51 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Myriad Genetics will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Diaz sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $1,880,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,066,166 shares in the company, valued at $26,728,781.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lee Nisley Newcomer sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $156,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,245. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Diaz sold 75,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $1,880,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,066,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,728,781.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,832 shares of company stock worth $3,574,217. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYGN. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 9.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 77,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

