Nanalysis Scientific (CVE:NSCI) Trading Up 1.1%

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44. Approximately 4,180 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 62,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

Nanalysis Scientific Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$51.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.56.

Get Nanalysis Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Nanalysis Scientific news, Director Michal Okoniewski acquired 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,400.00. Insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

About Nanalysis Scientific

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of magnetic resonance products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Nanalysis, RS2D, K'Prime, and Corporate. It offers nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers; software module packages; cutting-edge electronics components for precision analytical instruments; and services for its NMR technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nanalysis Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanalysis Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.