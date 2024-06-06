National Bank Financial Lowers Enerflex (TSE:EFX) to Hold

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday morning, Zacks.com reports.

EFX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Enerflex from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bankshares lowered Enerflex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC cut their target price on Enerflex from C$6.55 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.44.

Enerflex Stock Performance

TSE EFX opened at C$6.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$831.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.80. Enerflex has a 1-year low of C$5.44 and a 1-year high of C$11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.44, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.07.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.33). The firm had revenue of C$860.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$780.57 million. Enerflex had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 10.12%. Equities analysts predict that Enerflex will post 0.3211137 EPS for the current year.

Enerflex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Enerflex’s payout ratio is -8.06%.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

