National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded National Grid from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded National Grid from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded National Grid from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Grid has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,050.00.

NGG stock opened at $58.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. National Grid has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $73.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $2.4939 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.19. This represents a yield of 6%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in National Grid by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,945,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,281,000 after buying an additional 220,504 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in National Grid by 23.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,648,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,962,000 after buying an additional 318,533 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in National Grid by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,286,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,466,000 after buying an additional 70,730 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 0.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,268,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the first quarter valued at about $86,218,000. 4.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

