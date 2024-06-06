National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Sets New 1-Year High at $493.00

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $493.00 and last traded at $492.95, with a volume of 1338 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $492.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Western Life Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

National Western Life Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $489.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $485.82.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $20.82 earnings per share for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $197.57 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Western Life Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWLI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in National Western Life Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,414,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in National Western Life Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in National Western Life Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in National Western Life Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in National Western Life Group by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company in the United States, Brazil, Taiwan, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments.

See Also

