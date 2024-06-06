Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $81.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $87.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Immunocore from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Immunocore from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immunocore presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMCR opened at $43.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Immunocore has a 12 month low of $41.01 and a 12 month high of $76.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.29 and a beta of 0.83.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.12). Immunocore had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $70.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Immunocore will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Immunocore by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in Immunocore in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Immunocore in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Immunocore by 366.5% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Immunocore in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

