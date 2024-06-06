Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded Robinhood Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD traded up $1.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.86. The stock had a trading volume of 17,778,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,254,656. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.92. The company has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.13 and a beta of 1.83.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.74 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 6.22%. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. Analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $97,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,002,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,637,153.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 116,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $2,569,051.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $97,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,002,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,637,153.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,276,851 shares of company stock worth $23,340,794. Corporate insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,261,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,702 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 34,936,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,087,000 after buying an additional 2,101,325 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,205,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,012 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,297,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,986 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $84,165,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

