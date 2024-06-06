Needham & Company LLC Trims SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Target Price to $25.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on S. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on SentinelOne from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.08.

S stock opened at $17.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 0.59. SentinelOne has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $186.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.11 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 44.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $55,935.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 532,380 shares in the company, valued at $11,318,398.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $55,935.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 532,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,318,398.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 8,566 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $197,874.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 284,928 shares of company stock worth $6,205,007. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of S. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in SentinelOne during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

