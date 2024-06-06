NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Shares Acquired by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. NeoGames makes up 1.2% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned approximately 0.67% of NeoGames worth $6,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in NeoGames by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP bought a new stake in NeoGames in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in NeoGames by 3.9% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames in the 3rd quarter valued at about $606,000. 29.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NeoGames stock remained flat at $29.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $985.99 million, a PE ratio of -54.54 and a beta of 1.14. NeoGames S.A. has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $29.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.61.

NeoGames ( NASDAQ:NGMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. NeoGames had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $47.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.95 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of games through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

