Neurogene’s (NGNE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $51.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NGNE. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Neurogene in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurogene in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Neurogene in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

Neurogene Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NGNE opened at $37.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.72. Neurogene has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $53.00.

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.03. Equities research analysts anticipate that Neurogene will post -4.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neurogene

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGNE. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Neurogene during the first quarter valued at $120,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Neurogene during the first quarter valued at $274,000. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neurogene during the fourth quarter valued at $478,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Neurogene during the fourth quarter valued at $9,036,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Neurogene during the fourth quarter valued at $19,268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Neurogene Company Profile

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

