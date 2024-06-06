Neurogene’s (NGNE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $51.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.11% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NGNE. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Neurogene in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurogene in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Neurogene in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NGNE
Neurogene Price Performance
Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.03. Equities research analysts anticipate that Neurogene will post -4.15 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neurogene
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGNE. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Neurogene during the first quarter valued at $120,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Neurogene during the first quarter valued at $274,000. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neurogene during the fourth quarter valued at $478,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Neurogene during the fourth quarter valued at $9,036,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Neurogene during the fourth quarter valued at $19,268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.
Neurogene Company Profile
Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Neurogene
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- CrowdStrike’s Earnings: Consolidation and AI-Driven Growth
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- 3 Options Strategies to Protect Your Stocks in a Falling Market
Receive News & Ratings for Neurogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.