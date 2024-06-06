Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Trading Down 6.3%

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.37 and last traded at $2.38. 1,913,413 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 1,656,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Nextdoor from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Nextdoor Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.97. The stock has a market cap of $921.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million. Nextdoor had a negative return on equity of 23.84% and a negative net margin of 64.19%. Equities research analysts expect that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nextdoor

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nextdoor by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,756,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,216,000 after buying an additional 1,292,918 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the third quarter valued at about $707,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Nextdoor by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 279,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,787,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,388,000 after buying an additional 3,901,481 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Nextdoor by 1,753.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 787,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 744,796 shares in the last quarter. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nextdoor Company Profile

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion.

