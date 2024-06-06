NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $73.75

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 73.75 ($0.94) and traded as low as GBX 71.32 ($0.91). NextEnergy Solar Fund shares last traded at GBX 71.50 ($0.92), with a volume of 1,517,458 shares trading hands.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 73.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 79.55. The company has a quick ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 14.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.98. The company has a market cap of £431.30 million, a P/E ratio of 912.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.29.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a GBX 2.09 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. NextEnergy Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10,000.00%.

About NextEnergy Solar Fund

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

