NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.74 and last traded at $4.86. Approximately 52,846,504 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 56,899,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Macquarie assumed coverage on NIO in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on NIO from $6.50 to $5.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.43.

Get NIO alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NIO

NIO Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average of $6.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42). NIO had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.72%. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIO by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 33,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,981 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter worth $5,343,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of NIO by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 254,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 63,491 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NIO by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 424,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 46,987 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIO by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 40,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.