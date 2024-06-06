Niobay Metals (CVE:NBY) Stock Price Up 18.2%

Niobay Metals Inc. (CVE:NBY – Get Free Report) shares rose 18.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 214,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 138,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Niobay Metals Stock Up 18.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$5.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.31.

About Niobay Metals

Niobay Metals Inc, a mineral resource company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, and develops mining properties in Canada. The company explores for niobium, tantalum, titanium, and phosphate properties. It holds 100% interests in the James Bay project that covers an area of 8,833 hectares located in the James Bay Lowlands in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and 72.5% interests in the Crevier niobium and tantalum project that covers 83 contiguous concessions covering a total of 4,645 hectares located to the north of Girardville, in the Lac Saint-Jean region, province of Quebec, Canada.

