Node AI (GPU) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $87.13 Million

Node AI (GPU) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. Over the last week, Node AI has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Node AI token can now be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00001375 BTC on popular exchanges. Node AI has a total market capitalization of $87.13 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Node AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Node AI Token Profile

Node AI was first traded on December 7th, 2023. Node AI’s total supply is 99,662,806 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,036,090 tokens. Node AI’s official website is nodeai.app. Node AI’s official Twitter account is @nodeaieth.

Node AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Node AI (GPU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Node AI has a current supply of 99,662,806.22722389 with 94,771,074.87403579 in circulation. The last known price of Node AI is 0.98981122 USD and is down -4.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $2,109,284.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nodeai.app.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Node AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Node AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

