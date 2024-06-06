Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.42.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $22.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average is $18.88. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.16). Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.53%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the first quarter worth $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 100.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Nordstrom by 1,000.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

