Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.59

Shares of Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.59 and traded as low as $0.46. Northwest Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 1,139,745 shares.

Northwest Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $558.09 million, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of -0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average is $0.58.

Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter.

About Northwest Biotherapeutics

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops personalized immune therapies for cancer in the United States and internationally. The company develops its products based on DCVax, a platform technology that uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient's own immune system to attack cancer.

