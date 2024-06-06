Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Director Zillah Byng-Thorne Acquires 13,360 Shares

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) Director Zillah Byng-Thorne acquired 13,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $220,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,440. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE NCLH opened at $18.45 on Thursday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 136.20%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

