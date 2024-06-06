Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,110 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $14,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $141.91. 2,725,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,571,833. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $75.56 and a 1-year high of $142.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

