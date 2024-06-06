Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Trading Up 0.4% After Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.4% on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $14.30 and last traded at $14.30. 20,693 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 47,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.24.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 82,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 14,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 437,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 16,135 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

