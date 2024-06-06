Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Trading Up 0.4% After Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.4% on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $14.30 and last traded at $14.30. 20,693 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 47,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.24.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.65.
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.
