NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares to Split on Monday, June 10th

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, June 10th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, June 10th.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $1,224.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $928.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $741.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.14. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $373.56 and a 1 year high of $1,224.49.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 25.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.94%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $1,320.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,130.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,151.59, for a total value of $17,273,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,363 shares in the company, valued at $178,914,477.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,151.59, for a total transaction of $17,273,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,914,477.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,117 shares of company stock worth $90,701,708 over the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

