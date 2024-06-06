Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.40.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NYXH. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Nyxoah from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Nyxoah from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Nyxoah from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Nyxoah from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of Nyxoah stock opened at $9.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.47. The company has a market cap of $232.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.51. Nyxoah has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.94.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45). The business had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Nyxoah had a negative net margin of 843.49% and a negative return on equity of 42.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nyxoah will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nyxoah stock. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company's lead solution comprises Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

