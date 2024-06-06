Oasis Network (ROSE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $34.97 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. Oasis Network has a market cap of $773.54 million and $34.97 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000163 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,802.31 or 0.05377651 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00050723 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00010335 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00015075 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00017065 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00012163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Oasis Network Token Trading

