OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Free Report) dropped 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $130.48 and last traded at $130.48. Approximately 6 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.25.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.71 and a 200-day moving average of $152.50.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. OBIC Co.,Ltd. had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $188.70 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that OBIC Co.,Ltd. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

OBIC Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. It offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses.

