Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.01% from the company’s previous close.

Oklo Stock Performance

OKLO stock opened at $9.09 on Tuesday. Oklo has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $18.80.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Oklo Company Profile

AltC Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement to enter into a business combination with Oklo Inc

