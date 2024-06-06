Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Hovde Group

Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ONB opened at $16.53 on Monday. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $17.82. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.50.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $440.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.27%.

Insider Transactions at Old National Bancorp

In other news, CFO Brendon B. Falconer sold 49,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $803,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,231.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old National Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 95,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 11,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 367,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

About Old National Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.