Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Acquired by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 97.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,321 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Omnicell by 321,488.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,058,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,137,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,374,000 after buying an additional 674,824 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 4th quarter valued at $18,802,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 12,425.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 482,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,731,000 after acquiring an additional 478,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth $13,687,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicell stock traded down $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $29.94. 267,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,776. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.69 and a twelve month high of $77.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -65.09, a PEG ratio of 108.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $246.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.70 million. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OMCL. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

