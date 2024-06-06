Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Bought by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,471 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $10,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ON. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Onsemi by 5.9% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 18,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi during the third quarter worth about $896,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 23.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi during the third quarter worth about $10,602,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 6.0% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,253.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Onsemi from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Onsemi from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.28.

Onsemi Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:ON traded down $1.60 on Thursday, reaching $72.94. The stock had a trading volume of 195,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,029,209. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.14 and a 200 day moving average of $74.54. The stock has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.71. Onsemi has a 12-month low of $59.34 and a 12-month high of $111.35.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Onsemi will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Onsemi Company Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Recommended Stories

