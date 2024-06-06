Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $37.92

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:OTEX) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$37.92 and last traded at C$37.98, with a volume of 317748 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.42.

Open Text Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$45.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$51.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Madhu Ranganathan sold 7,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.58, for a total transaction of C$280,278.53. In related news, Director Michael William George Slaunwhite sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.32, for a total value of C$9,828,775.00. Also, Senior Officer Madhu Ranganathan sold 7,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.58, for a total transaction of C$280,278.53. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

Featured Stories

