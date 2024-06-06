Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 3,550 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $20,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,054,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,400,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,611 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,368,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,181,849,000 after acquiring an additional 600,638 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,886,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,963,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,997 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,426,529,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,862,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,631,021,000 after acquiring an additional 385,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

AMD traded up $1.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $167.61. 33,805,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,148,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.70. The company has a market cap of $270.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.53, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.69.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.26.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,400 shares of company stock worth $30,077,126 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

