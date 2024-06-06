Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $16.56 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,757 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $16,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Stock Up 1.9 %

ADBE stock traded up $8.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $464.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,740,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,361. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $417.74 and a one year high of $638.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $478.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $547.87. The company has a market capitalization of $208.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.



