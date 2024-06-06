Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $31.77 Million Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 147,205 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the period. Quanta Services accounts for about 0.6% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $31,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.85.

Quanta Services Price Performance

PWR stock traded down $7.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $268.04. The stock had a trading volume of 329,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,762. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.74 and a 52 week high of $286.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.47 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.94.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total transaction of $288,395.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,494,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

