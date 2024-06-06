Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $5.09 Million Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,139 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $5,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $349,448,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 143.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,465,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,819 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 18,495.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 295,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,125,000 after purchasing an additional 294,083 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,911,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,427,000 after purchasing an additional 222,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,672,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

HSY traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $198.48. 356,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.50. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $178.82 and a twelve month high of $263.29. The stock has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.37.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 50.15%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 54.31%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $191.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.56.

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.83, for a total transaction of $278,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,196,824.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $882,405 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

