Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,145 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $19,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,750 shares of company stock worth $642,050. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,496,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,265,163. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.80 and a 1-year high of $107.66. The company has a market cap of $93.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.25 and a 200-day moving average of $90.39.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SBUX. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

