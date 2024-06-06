Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,715 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $23,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 67,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after acquiring an additional 15,790 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 28,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 207.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 522,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,258,000 after purchasing an additional 352,628 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 8,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,388,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,838,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.55. The stock had a trading volume of 6,143,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,251,414. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.46. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.