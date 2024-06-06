Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 5,891 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $491.10. 1,519,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,047,302. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $475.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $456.93. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $492.18.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.