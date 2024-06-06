Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $6,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total transaction of $367,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,770.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPN. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.11.

Global Payments Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Global Payments stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,032,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,654. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.69 and a 200-day moving average of $124.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.12 and a twelve month high of $141.77.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 19.84%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Further Reading

