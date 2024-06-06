Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $160.54. 803,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,244,705. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.81.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

