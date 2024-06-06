Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Commerce Bancshares worth $5,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CBSH. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:CBSH traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.29. 139,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,255. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.10. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.91 and a 52-week high of $57.48.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 23.33%. The company had revenue of $397.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $263,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,429.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 26,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $1,509,003.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,262,429.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $263,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,429.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Commerce Bancshares

About Commerce Bancshares

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.