Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 16,999 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,999 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,695,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531,562 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $647,943,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,937,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,576,000 after acquiring an additional 922,303 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,795,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,956 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,521,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,295 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI remained flat at $56.52 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,698,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,373,495. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $57.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.08.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

