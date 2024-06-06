Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK – Free Report) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,531 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF were worth $6,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NYSEARCA TOK traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.67. 748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,400. iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF has a twelve month low of $85.43 and a twelve month high of $109.83. The firm has a market cap of $213.86 million, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.44.

The iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (TOK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Kokusai (World ex Japan) index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed market stocks outside of Japan. TOK was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

