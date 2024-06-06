Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $50,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 125.2% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 20,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after buying an additional 11,661 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 476,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,432,000 after purchasing an additional 37,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,922,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock traded down $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $536.62. 3,222,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,246,432. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $538.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $519.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $499.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

