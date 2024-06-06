Oppenheimer Lowers Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target to $30.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 70.07% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Couchbase from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Couchbase currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.73.

Couchbase Trading Down 18.1 %

NASDAQ BASE traded down $3.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.64. 529,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,793. Couchbase has a 12 month low of $13.97 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.53 million, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.69.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 44.54% and a negative return on equity of 54.61%. The firm had revenue of $50.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.56 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Couchbase

In other Couchbase news, CAO William Robert Carey sold 4,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $123,624.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,906.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Couchbase news, CAO William Robert Carey sold 4,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $123,624.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,906.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 18,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $399,127.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 855,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,859,453.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,268,200. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Couchbase

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,029,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,014,000 after buying an additional 227,828 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 4.9% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,511,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,768,000 after buying an additional 70,766 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the first quarter worth about $9,059,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 346.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 263,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after buying an additional 204,396 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after buying an additional 19,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

See Also

