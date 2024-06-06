Optiver Holding B.V. Buys New Shares in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 226,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,108,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 369.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Prudential during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential alerts:

Prudential Stock Performance

Shares of Prudential stock opened at $19.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Prudential plc has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $29.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.00 and its 200 day moving average is $20.46.

Prudential Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2842 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PUK

About Prudential

(Free Report)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.