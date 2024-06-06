Optiver Holding B.V. Has $16.48 Million Stock Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 100.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 599,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,591 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. owned 0.14% of Smith & Nephew worth $16,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNN. CWM LLC boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 224.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,878 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew Stock Up 0.8 %

Smith & Nephew stock opened at $26.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.33. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $32.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group raised Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

Featured Stories

