Orbs (ORBS) Reaches One Day Volume of $4.70 Million

Orbs (ORBS) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. One Orbs token can currently be bought for $0.0323 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbs has a total market cap of $124.53 million and approximately $4.70 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Orbs has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Get Orbs alerts:

About Orbs

Orbs’ genesis date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,851,727,855 tokens. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @orbs_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com. Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog. The Reddit community for Orbs is https://reddit.com/r/orbs_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orbs Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs is a hybrid blockchain infrastructure-as-a-service platform and cryptocurrency designed to provide businesses with the benefits of blockchain technology. The platform aims to provide scalable, secure, and low-cost services, paving the way for mass-market businesses to adopt blockchain. The ORBS token is used to pay for transaction fees on the platform and for staking in the network. Orbs was founded by Uriel Peled, Tal Kol, and Daniel Peled in 2017.”

