Orchid Price Up 4.8% Over Last 7 Days (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 6th. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a market capitalization of $108.92 million and approximately $5.94 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00010463 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00011986 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001245 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,946.05 or 0.99974096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00012588 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000063 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.84 or 0.00108281 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004028 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.11050395 USD and is up 1.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $5,164,751.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

