Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Director Sells $144,082.26 in Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) Director D Keith Grossman sold 38,117 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $144,082.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,702.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Outset Medical Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of Outset Medical stock opened at $4.07 on Thursday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The stock has a market cap of $210.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.71.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.13). Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 120.67% and a negative net margin of 134.93%. The company had revenue of $28.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.55 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OM shares. CL King raised Outset Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Outset Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Outset Medical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Outset Medical by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 1,317.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC bought a new stake in Outset Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Outset Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Outset Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000.

Outset Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development of a hemodialysis system for hemodialysis in the United States. The company offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings; and manufactures, supports, and distributes for Tablo console, Tablo cartridge, and other consumables.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.