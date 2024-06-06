Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.31 and last traded at $4.31. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 2,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

Oxford Biomedica Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average of $2.75.

About Oxford Biomedica

Oxford Biomedica plc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, focuses on delivering therapies to patients worldwide. Its s LentiVector platform technology is an advanced lentiviral vector based gene delivery system which is designed to overcome the safety and delivery problems associated with earlier generations of vector systems.

